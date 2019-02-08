Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Willie "Smiley" Lewis


Willie "Smiley" Lewis Obituary
Willie "Smiley"
Lewis

February 6, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Willie "Smiley" Lewis, 84, of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be 2 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Green Acres Cemetery with Evangelist Hattie Rambo officiating, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 1-6 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Lewis was born June 13, 1933 in Pittsview, AL, son of the late Johnnie Lee Lewis and Georgia Lewis. Mr. Lewis retired from Fieldcrest Mill in Columbus, GA, after working 20 plus years. He worked many jobs and often 2 jobs at a time, such as timber hauler, mechanic, and construction. He was an all around handyman, to support his family. He was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Carrie B. Lewis, his first born son, Willie Hugh Lewis and 5 brothers. Those who will long remember him include: one brother, James Lewis; three sons, Tommie L. Lewis (Carolyn), Frank L. Lewis (Barbara) and Andrew Lee Lewis (Gloria Jean), all of Columbus, GA; five daughters, Martha Marie Lewis, Virginia Anne Jackson, Janice Juanita McGurie, Evelyn Fay McCaulley and Madelyn Shonta Bass, all of Columbus, GA; his daughter-in-law, Barbara Lewis, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
