Willie Mae
Baker
December 7, 1930-
June 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Willie Mae Baker, 88, of Phenix City, AL died Monday, June 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Grant Chapel A.M.E., Columbus, GA with Rev. Oscar B. Daise, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. The family will be celebrating the life of Ms.Willie Mae Baker at her home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Contact 706-617-4072 for more information.
Mrs. Baker was born December 7, 1930 to Mattie Pyatt. She attended Mother Mary Missionary School.
Survivors include five daughters, Margie Baker, Josephine Chadwick, Dorothy Cobb, Chandra (Hall), and Gwen Baker; thirteen grandchildren; sixty great and great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from June 22 to June 29, 2019