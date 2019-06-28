Willie Mae

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Willie Mae Deloney passed Friday, June 21, 2019 at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Providence Baptist Church, 5227 14th Ave, Columbus, GA. Rev. Thaddeus Spencer, pastor, will be presiding. Rev. James C. Gant will be the eulogist. Interment will be held 10:30 am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Deloney was born November 12, 1924 in Tuskegee, AL to the late Jim Randell and Rosie Mae Sanders-Crenshaw. She retired from the Housekeeping department of the Medical Center. Mrs. Deloney was a devoted member of New Providence Baptist Church where she served with the Deacons, Ministers and Trustees wives and General Mission until her health failed. Mrs. Deloney is preceded by her parents. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving and caring husband of 73 years, Dea. Eldridge Deloney; a daughter, Barbara Ann (B.T.) Tolbert; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019