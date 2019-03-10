Willie Mae Emfinger

Collins

August 8, 1916 -

March 5, 2019

Columbus, GA- Willie Mae Emfinger Collins of Columbus, Georgia passed away on March 5, 2019 at 102 years of age. She was born in Salem, Alabama on August 8, 1916 to the late William J. Emfinger and Ella Lee Jones Emfinger. Mrs. Collins attended Columbus Industrial High School in Columbus Georgia where she was the Captain of the Girls Basketball team and graduating with the class of 1935. She was married to the late James L. Collins on December 16, 1939 in Columbus, Georgia with 54 years of marriage. She was Baptist by faith and a Charter member of Pinehurst Baptist Church of Columbus. Mrs. Collins was a decades long head of the Pinehurst Baptist Church Benevolence Committee. She also taught the five year old Sunday school class. Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Ella Emfinger of Salem, Alabama; her brother, Dewey and sisters, Velma, Susie, and Lucy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves her legacy to be cherished by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mrs. Collins life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia with burial to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the St. Elmo room at Striffler-Hamby.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary