Willie Mae
Moss
March 1, 1935-
July 15, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Willie Mae Moss, 84, of Columbus, Georgia died Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Carver Heights Presbyterian Church with Rev. Virgil Marshall pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Moss was born March 1, 1935 in Seale, AL, the daughter of the late Josie Mae Harvey and Oree Williams. She was a member of Carver Heights Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, ordained Elder in 2000, President of Presbyterian Women, choir member, member of the Willis Bible Circle. And awarded the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Time membership in 2015. She was a graduate of Spencer High School Class of 1954. Mrs. Moss was retired from West Central Georgia Hospital as an office assistant. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Phillip Moss, two sons, Vincent (Mary) Moss, and Ervin (Loretta) Moss, two grandchildren, Ashley Moss Coleman (Jeremy), and Kirstein Moss, sister-in-law, Jenovis Moss Obelton, brother-in-law, Rev. Wesley Moss, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 18, 2019