Willie Mae WardJordan1920-2020Columbus, GA- Willie Mae Ward Jordan was born on May 22, 1920 in Macon, Georgia and died on November 6, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Willie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Jordan along with her siblings Hank Ward, Ernest Ward, Bob Ward, and Frances Townsend.Willie Mae rejoiced in hope, was persistent in prayer, shared with those in need, and pursued hospitality. She loved her family and friends dearly.Willie is survived by two loving sons, Ricky (Debbie) Jordan, and Gary (Kathy) Jordan, step-daughter Janice (Lanier) Jordan, and dear nephew Daniel Jordan along with ten grandchildren: Esther (Kevin) Askew, Megan (Billy) Holbrook, Emmett (Amber) Jordan, Amber (Caleb) Morris, Thomas Jordan, William (Candace) Jordan, Sara Beth (Matt) Wyatt, Lauren (Marshall) Wood, Justin (Julie) Jordan, James (Alissa) Jordan, and twenty-four great grandchildren: Gabe, Finlee Kate, Lawson, Evie, Dorian, Sebastian, Juniper, Gideon, Ames, Ezra, Anne Margaret, Luke, Hadley, Lanier, Gentry, Boaz, Jack, Lucy, Asa, Campbell, Colton, Helen, Sterling and Marshal. She is also survived by her precious sister, Rebecca Wood.Visitation will be held at the Chapel of Striffler-Hamby in Columbus, Georgia on Monday, November 9 at 2:00 pm with the Celebration of Life service immediately following at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highland Community Church or MercyMed of Columbus.