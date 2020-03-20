|
Willie Pearl
Day
July 7, 1952-
March 17, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Willie Pearl Day, 67, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Greater St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Jonah Williams, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Day was born July 7, 1952 in Crawford, AL to the late Aron Hood and the late Margaret Lewis Hood. She was a member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, a 1970 graduate of Chavala High School, worked at Opelika Manufacturing Company, was a 1998 graduate of CVCC, a 2000 graduate of Troy State University, and worked in the insurance industry until her retirement.
Survivors include the father of her children, Johnnie T. Day; two sons, Christopher J. Day (Tomekia) and Steven Eron Day (Shashona Houston); one daughter, Charisma L. Day (Robert L. Cox); two grandsons; one grandaughter; one aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friend.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020