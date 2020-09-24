1/1
Willie Pearl Robinson
1939 - 2020
Willie Pearl
Robinson
October 26, 1939-
September 17, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Willie Pearl Robinson, 80, of Phenix City, AL passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Opelika, AL.
A private service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 with Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Robinson was born October 26, 1939 to the late Mr. Willie Echols, Sr. and the late Mrs. Annie Laura Echols. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL and had worked at National Linen Service and Russell Corporation.
Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Walker of Smiths, Alabama, Deborah (Eddie) Lowe and Tracy (Gerry) Strong both of Phenix City, Alabama; her son, Tommie L. (Lartonyar) Robinson, Jr. of College Station, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Annie Hinton of Phenix City, Alabama and Hattie Lawrence of Columbus, Georgia; three brothers, John (Pinkie) Echols of Columbus, Georgia, James (Julia) Echols and Willie Echols, Jr. both of Phenix City, Alabama; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 23, 2020
My prayers are with the family of Mrs Robinson. May GOD continues to strengthen you all through the time of your pain and sorrow.
Doris Jones Franklin
Friend
