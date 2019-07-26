Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Z. Leonard


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Z. Leonard Obituary
Willie Z.
Leonard
October 26, 1931-
July 23, 2019
West Point, GA- Mrs. Willie Z. Leonard, 87, of West Point, GA died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Roe's Chapel United Methodist Church, West Point, GA with Pastor Julian Warner, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Leonard, affectionately known as "Dilo", was born October 26, 1931 to the late Willie F. Cotton, Jr. and the late Mary Johnson. She retired from Callaway Gardens and was a member of Roe's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Bettye Davis, Roberta Williams (Kenneth), Jerry Leonard (Melony), Mary Hill (Anthony), John Leonard (Jackie), Anthony Leonard (Diane), Andy Leonard, and Vivian Walker (David); two brothers, WIllie P. Johnson and Phillip Johnson; three sisters, Mary Adams, Juanita McGee (Sylvester), and Lona Crawl (Fred); 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now