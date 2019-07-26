|
|
Willie Z.
Leonard
October 26, 1931-
July 23, 2019
West Point, GA- Mrs. Willie Z. Leonard, 87, of West Point, GA died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Roe's Chapel United Methodist Church, West Point, GA with Pastor Julian Warner, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Leonard, affectionately known as "Dilo", was born October 26, 1931 to the late Willie F. Cotton, Jr. and the late Mary Johnson. She retired from Callaway Gardens and was a member of Roe's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Bettye Davis, Roberta Williams (Kenneth), Jerry Leonard (Melony), Mary Hill (Anthony), John Leonard (Jackie), Anthony Leonard (Diane), Andy Leonard, and Vivian Walker (David); two brothers, WIllie P. Johnson and Phillip Johnson; three sisters, Mary Adams, Juanita McGee (Sylvester), and Lona Crawl (Fred); 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 26, 2019