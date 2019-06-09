Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Wilma Davis Webb


Wilma Davis Webb
Wilma Davis Webb Obituary
Wilma Davis
Webb
March 7, 1924-
June 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Wilma Davis Webb, 95, of Columbus, Georgia passed quietly at Columbus Hospice on Friday, June 7, 2019
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd. Columbus, Georgia. Rev. Hank Reeves will officiate. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby with the service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia.
Mrs. Webb was born March 7, 1924 in Barbour County, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Floyd Davis and Bessie Mae Watson. Mrs. Webb was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, James Henry Webb, two daughters, Diane Woodham Plauche and Judy Woodham, one son, Howard Dwight Woodham, one step-daughter, Deborah Johnson (Johnny), one brother, Howard Davis (Jane), four grandchildren, Erin Seay-Taylor (Scott), Lora Little (Steve), Jason Plauche (Jaime), Crystal Woodham, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com for Mrs. Webb's family
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019
