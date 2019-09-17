Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
M L Harris UMC Church
4601 Old Cusseta Rd.
Columbus, GA
W1/Ret Willie C. Wilson


1935 - 2019
W1/Ret Willie C. Wilson Obituary
W1/RET Willie C.
Wilson
August 1, 1935-
September 10, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- W1/RET Willie C. Wilson, 84, of Columbus, Georgia transitioned on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at M L Harris UMC Church, located 4601 Old Cusseta Rd. Columbus. Pastor Donald Mathis will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 1PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Officer Wilson was born August 1, 1935 in Valley, Alabama. He was the son of the late R C Wilson. He was a member of the ML Harris UMC and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, INC. Mr. Wilson served 22 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Army, 10 years as a LaGrange police officer, and he served as an reserve FBI agent.
Survivors include his devoted of wife of 54 years, Minnie T. Wilson; a son, Derek A. (Shekeema) Wilson; a daughter, Margaret Davis; a brother, Ralph Wilson; an aunt, Virginia Denson; an uncle, J C (Louise) Dunn, grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
