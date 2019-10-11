|
Wylene
Jackson-Gunn
August 2, 1934-
September 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Wylene Jackson-Gunn, 85, of Columbus, GA, passed on September 30, 2019 in Phenix City, AL. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Pastor Fred Griffin, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Wylene Jackson-Gunn was born August 2, 1934 in Pittsview, AL to the late John Jackson, Sr. and the late Ella Mae Sanks Jackson. She was was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and worked as a Seamstress and Housekeeper.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda Jackson- Dogan; one son, Timothy Gunn; one sister, Precious Pridgett; three brothers, Curtis Jackson, Sr. (Elaine), Horace Jackson (Peggie) and Albert Jackson, Sr.; three grandchildren, Stanley Jackson, Albert Jackson, Jr. and Derrick Jackson; ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019