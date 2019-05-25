|
|
Wylene K.
Williams
February 4, 1935-
May 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Wylene K. Williams passed Monday, May 20, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Nazareth Baptist Church, 526 Radcliff Avenue, Columbus, GA with Rev. Isom Day officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31904. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Williams was born in Midland, GA to the late Gordon Kimbrough and Emma Butler. She retired from Columbus Medical Center. Mrs. Williams loved going to the casino, watching westerns and playing the lottery. She was preceded by her parents and her son, Ronnie Blackburn. Mrs. Williams leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Steve Blackburn, Donnie Blackburn, Darrell Williams, Jermaine Williams, Antonio Williams and Juanita Hubbard; a sister, Johnnie Jones; a best friend, Freddie Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 25, 2019