Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
1952 - 2019
York Underwood Jr. Obituary
York
Underwood, Jr.
July 14, 1952-
August 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL - Mr. York Underwood, Jr., 67, of Phenix City, AL, passed on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Underwood was born on July 14, 1952 in Hempstead, NY to Frances Artemis and the late York Underwood, Sr. He retired from the United States Army and was employed with Muscogee Manor and Orchard Fields as an LPN Charge Nurse.
His survivors include his mother, Frances Artemis; three children, Janell, Dejha and Tajhe'; four sisters,Gwendolyn L. Dixon, Cynthia M. Underwood, Marlicia L. Underwood, and Francene Y. Underwood; one brother, Curtis V. Underwood; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019
