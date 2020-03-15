|
|
Yvette Yvonne
Jones
December 17, 1962-
March 9, 2020
Cautala, GA- Mrs. Yvette Yvonne Jones, 57, of Cautala, GA passed on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence. Funeral service for Mrs. Jones will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Spirit Truth Liberty Ministries International, Inc. Rev. Terri Myers, Senior Pastor will be officiating and Thomas H. Mills, Jr. will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Yvette Yvonne Ivey Jones was born December 17, 1962 in Thomasville, Georgia, to the late Felton Ivey and Martha Harris Ivey. She was educated in the Thomas County school system and graduated from Thomasville High School c/o 1980. At a young age, Yvette accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and became a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Thomasville, Georgia. She later joined Spirit Truth and Liberty Ministries, Inc. of Columbus, Georgia.
Her professional career began in social work with the Department of Family and Children Services and New Horizons Behavioral Health Center. Yvette later transitioned to work in the Muscogee County School District as a founding faculty member and Guidance Direct of East Columbus Magnet Academy, then Baker Middle School. Yvette simultaneously served as adjunct Professor of Counseling for Columbus State University. As a distinguished member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Rho Rho Omega Chapter, Yvette was honored in 2019 as Silver Star member for 25 years of service.
Yvette will be cherished with loving memories by her husband James Jones, Jr; two daughters, Consuela Harris and QuaSheba Jones-Callicutt; one son James Jones, III; one grandson Harlem Callicutt; two sons-in-love Bertram Harris and Terrance Callicutt; two sisters Martha Ivey and Margaret Ivey; six brothers Felton Ivey, Alford Ivey, James Ivey, Mark Ivey (Sylvia), Willie Ivey, and Bobby Ivey (Vanessa); a host of nieces and nephews, and two grand dogs.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2020