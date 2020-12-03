1/1
Yvonne Renee McLester-Nickerson
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Renee McLester-Nickerson
January 9, 1966 - November 30, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Yvonne Renee Nickerson passed away quietly Monday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 54.
A native of Columbus and the daughter of Mrs. Earlie Grant McLester-Watson of Columbus and the late Richard McLester, Jr., Yvonne attended Jordan Vocational High School. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanyeka Nickerson and a sister, Gwendolyn Renfroe.
Other then her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael L. Nickerson; three daughters, Shekera D. Nickerson(Jackie), Terriauna L. McLester and Debra L. McLester; ten grandchildren; her step-father, Charles Watson; four brothers, Nathaniel Jackson, Emanuel Jackson, Osborne McLester and Gregory McLester; two sisters, Cynthia McLester-King(Samuel) and Danthia McLester; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Yvonne will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL., on Friday, December 4, 2020 following a Twelve Thirty P.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Pastor Albert Suggs, Jr. Visitation is 4:00 til 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
12:30 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved