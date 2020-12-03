Yvonne Renee McLester-Nickerson
January 9, 1966 - November 30, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Yvonne Renee Nickerson passed away quietly Monday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 54.
A native of Columbus and the daughter of Mrs. Earlie Grant McLester-Watson of Columbus and the late Richard McLester, Jr., Yvonne attended Jordan Vocational High School. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanyeka Nickerson and a sister, Gwendolyn Renfroe.
Other then her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael L. Nickerson; three daughters, Shekera D. Nickerson(Jackie), Terriauna L. McLester and Debra L. McLester; ten grandchildren; her step-father, Charles Watson; four brothers, Nathaniel Jackson, Emanuel Jackson, Osborne McLester and Gregory McLester; two sisters, Cynthia McLester-King(Samuel) and Danthia McLester; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Yvonne will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL., on Friday, December 4, 2020 following a Twelve Thirty P.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Pastor Albert Suggs, Jr. Visitation is 4:00 til 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com