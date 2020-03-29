|
|
Yvonne Richardson
Short
March 1, 1929-
March 25, 2020
Columbus, GA.- Yvonne Richardson Short, 91 of Smiths Station, Alabama passed away March 25, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia; born March 1, 1929 in Phenix City, Alabama to the late George W. and Rosa Lee Overstreet Richardson. She was retired from Southern Bell, member of Golden Acres Baptist Church, Sweet Spirits of Lakewood Baptist Church and the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Bobby Richardson and her sister-in-law, Mildred Richardson.
Survivors include her brother, Ray Richardson (Tammy), nephews, Mike Richardson and Scott Richardson (Sherry). She is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Scottie Richardson, Zach Vinson (Christina), Tyler Richardson, Nicole Richardson Rhinehart (Andrew), Bobby Richardson, Jr. and Tiffany Richardson; great great nieces and nephew, Ella Kate Vinson, Raelynn Grace Richardson, Jax Rhinehart and her beloved companion, "Lucky".
In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a private burial service at Lakeview Memory Gardens, officiated by the Rev. Hank Reeves.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2020