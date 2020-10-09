Yvonne
White
June 25, 1962-
October 25, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Yvonne "Peanut" Taylor-White, 58, of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Abundant Life Full Gospel Church Columbus, GA with Apostle Walter Phillips, Jr. and Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. Interment to follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. White was born on June 25, 1962 to Thelma Phillips and late Willie Taylor. She was a 1979 graduate of Baker High School and was a member of the Life Church of Columbus.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie White, Columbus, GA; two sons, Dr. Walter E (J Danielle) Taylor and Michael Taylor both Columbus, GA; daughter, Nylah Pitts, Columbus, GA; step-son, Rev. Quadarius Hood, Phenix City, AL; three brothers, Jeffrey Carter, Copperas Cove, TX, Walter (Lanitra) Phillips, Jr., Columbus, GA, and Kenneth (Veleta) Phillips, Nashville, TN; five sisters, Ardenia (Horatio) Washington, Columbus, GA, Virginia (Frank) Pitts, Copperas Cove, TX, Sabrina (Glenn) Evans, Deborah Smith, and Brenda Goodrum, all Nashville,TN; eight grandchildren; one great-grand child and a host of other relatives, and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the guest registry.