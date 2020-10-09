1/1
Yvonne White
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne
White
June 25, 1962-
October 25, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Yvonne "Peanut" Taylor-White, 58, of Columbus, GA passed on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Abundant Life Full Gospel Church Columbus, GA with Apostle Walter Phillips, Jr. and Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. Interment to follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. White was born on June 25, 1962 to Thelma Phillips and late Willie Taylor. She was a 1979 graduate of Baker High School and was a member of the Life Church of Columbus.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie White, Columbus, GA; two sons, Dr. Walter E (J Danielle) Taylor and Michael Taylor both Columbus, GA; daughter, Nylah Pitts, Columbus, GA; step-son, Rev. Quadarius Hood, Phenix City, AL; three brothers, Jeffrey Carter, Copperas Cove, TX, Walter (Lanitra) Phillips, Jr., Columbus, GA, and Kenneth (Veleta) Phillips, Nashville, TN; five sisters, Ardenia (Horatio) Washington, Columbus, GA, Virginia (Frank) Pitts, Copperas Cove, TX, Sabrina (Glenn) Evans, Deborah Smith, and Brenda Goodrum, all Nashville,TN; eight grandchildren; one great-grand child and a host of other relatives, and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Abundant Life Full Gospel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved