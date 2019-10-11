|
Zola
Walton
August 27, 1940-
October 5, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Zola Mae Walton, 79, of Columbus died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, with a family hour 5-6 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Walton was born August 27, 1940 in Waverly Hall, GA, daughter of the late Lester Walton, Sr. and Rosie Lee Carter. She was retired from New Horizon's Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center where she spent many dedicated years. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her soul mate and companion of 45 years, Mr. Andrew Spencer of Columbus, GA; her brother, Willie Brown of Waverly Hall, GA; a devoted aunt, Frances Hall; three loving and caring daughters, Wylene Walton and Sylvia Walton, both of Columbus, GA and Sharon Walton of Montgomery, AL; two granddaughters, Lakeisha Walton and Latoya Martin, both of Columbus, GA; one great-granddaughter, Madisen Walton; two nieces, Elizabeth and Gladys Mobley of Michigan; one nephew, Marion
Carter and a host of loving family and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019