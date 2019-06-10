Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron Eric Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Aaron Smith, 43, of Pauline, SC passed away in a tragic accident May 28, 2019. Originally of Greenfield, NH he was the husband of Holly Smith and son of Harold and Dorothy Smith of Greenfield.



Aaron loved his wife Holly and his family dearly, including his beloved dog, Zeus. He had a passion for working outside and driving trucks. He drove for Reliable Tank Lines. His co-workers were to him an extended family having an immense love and respect for one another. During 1993-1996 he served in the US Army.



In addition to his wife he is survived by son Cameron, daughters Jazmyn, Jayde, Julianne Calareso; granddaughter Evelyn Olivia; twin sister Amy Smith; niece Tia (Nicky) Smith; and many other family members.



Services were held June 3, 2019 at Bobo funeral chapel Spartenburg, SC.





- Aaron Smith, 43, of Pauline, SC passed away in a tragic accident May 28, 2019. Originally of Greenfield, NH he was the husband of Holly Smith and son of Harold and Dorothy Smith of Greenfield.Aaron loved his wife Holly and his family dearly, including his beloved dog, Zeus. He had a passion for working outside and driving trucks. He drove for Reliable Tank Lines. His co-workers were to him an extended family having an immense love and respect for one another. During 1993-1996 he served in the US Army.In addition to his wife he is survived by son Cameron, daughters Jazmyn, Jayde, Julianne Calareso; granddaughter Evelyn Olivia; twin sister Amy Smith; niece Tia (Nicky) Smith; and many other family members.Services were held June 3, 2019 at Bobo funeral chapel Spartenburg, SC. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close