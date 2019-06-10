- Aaron Smith, 43, of Pauline, SC passed away in a tragic accident May 28, 2019. Originally of Greenfield, NH he was the husband of Holly Smith and son of Harold and Dorothy Smith of Greenfield.
Aaron loved his wife Holly and his family dearly, including his beloved dog, Zeus. He had a passion for working outside and driving trucks. He drove for Reliable Tank Lines. His co-workers were to him an extended family having an immense love and respect for one another. During 1993-1996 he served in the US Army.
In addition to his wife he is survived by son Cameron, daughters Jazmyn, Jayde, Julianne Calareso; granddaughter Evelyn Olivia; twin sister Amy Smith; niece Tia (Nicky) Smith; and many other family members.
Services were held June 3, 2019 at Bobo funeral chapel Spartenburg, SC.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 11, 2019