Adrienne G. D'Agostino, 71, our "Jersey Girl" of Peterborough passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family, at The Community Hospice House in Merrimack on October 3rd, 2019.







She was born in Newark, NJ on July 27th, 1948, the daughter of Robert Gould and Ruth (Akabas) Gould. She graduated from Millburn High School in 1966 before studying at the University of Tampa. On August 2nd, 1981, she married Dr. Robert D'Agostino. The happy couple lived in Paris, France where Dr. Bob attended medical school before returning to the United States and living in New Jersey before eventually putting down their roots in Peterborough.







Over the years, Adrienne worked for Margate Utility Company in Florida, and was the Office Manager at Dr. Bob's medical office in New Hampshire. However, her most important and rewarding job was being a stay-at-home mom to Natalie and Amanda; a job that she loved dearly. In her free time, Adrienne loved socializing with friends and family, enjoying good food and wine, watching Grey's Anatomy and Dancing with the Stars, and spending as much time as possible with her grandson "Jaxie".







In addition to her husband of 38 years, Robert D'Agostino of Peterborough, she is survived by her daughter Amanda Rogers and her husband Christopher, as well as her cherished grandson Jackson, all of Waterbury, Vermont; her daughter Natalie of Brighton, Massachusetts; her brother Stephen Gould and his wife Renee, of Richmond, Virginia; her sister Joanne of Millburn, New Jersey; her brother-in-law Richard and his wife Wendy; her brother-in-law Ronald and his wife Debbie, her sister-in-law April and her husband Dave, of Florida; many nieces and nephews as well as countless other family and close friends whose lives were forever touched by her.







Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH on Friday October 11th from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM and on Saturday October 12th from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.







In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Adrienne's memory to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.







To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

