1/1
Adrienne M. Roy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrienne M. Roy, 83, a resident of Jaffrey, NH died peacefully at her home on October 9, 2020 after a period of declining health, while she was surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 26, 1937 in Bellows Falls, VT, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Caroline (Scales) Patenaude.

Adrienne was raised and educated locally, and graduated from Keene High School. She worked at various places throughout her life, they included New England Telephone, the Monadnock Bank and finally as a school bus driver before retirement.

She married Robert P. Roy, on August 17, 1957 and together raised their family here locally in Jaffrey, NH. Sadly, Bob died on December 8, 2018 and she has missed him ever since.

Adrienne enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading, coin collecting, and she had the most fun when she was spending time with her loving family.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert, Adrienne was predeceased by her sister, Anne Chamberlain and by her grandson, Cody Roy.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery. Social Distancing and face coverings will be required for the Wake, Mass, and Cemetery services, please plan accordingly.

Donations in Memory of Adrienne can be made to Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.

To share memories, photographs or condolences with Mrs. Roy's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved