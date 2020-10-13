Adrienne M. Roy, 83, a resident of Jaffrey, NH died peacefully at her home on October 9, 2020 after a period of declining health, while she was surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 26, 1937 in Bellows Falls, VT, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Caroline (Scales) Patenaude.
Adrienne was raised and educated locally, and graduated from Keene High School. She worked at various places throughout her life, they included New England Telephone, the Monadnock Bank and finally as a school bus driver before retirement.
She married Robert P. Roy, on August 17, 1957 and together raised their family here locally in Jaffrey, NH. Sadly, Bob died on December 8, 2018 and she has missed him ever since.
Adrienne enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading, coin collecting, and she had the most fun when she was spending time with her loving family.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert, Adrienne was predeceased by her sister, Anne Chamberlain and by her grandson, Cody Roy.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery. Social Distancing and face coverings will be required for the Wake, Mass, and Cemetery services, please plan accordingly.
Donations in Memory of Adrienne can be made to Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs or condolences with Mrs. Roy's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
.