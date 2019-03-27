Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aidan C. Silitch. View Sign

- Aidan Cameron Silitch, 17, died tragically on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in a ski mountaineering accident on the North Face of the Aiguille du Tacul in Chamonix, France. Born on March 10, 2002 in Greenwich Village, New York, he was the beloved son of Nicholas and Regina (Haughney) Silitch and the adored younger brother of Kyra and Owen. He was a graduate of St Luke's School in the West Village and was a junior at The Berkeley Carroll School in Brooklyn, New York.



Aidan was brave, kind, resilient, generous and compassionate. He was also whip-smart, fierce and funny. He had an infectious smile, loved to laugh, and looked out for the underdog; he made the unsure feel sure. He was true to himself and inspired confidence and a sense of well-being in others. He found great joy in his family, his friends, his love of the outdoors, and the pursuit of knowledge.



An exceptional climber, Aidan was a cherished member of the climbing community at The Cliffs in Long Island City. He started with his older siblings when he was 13 and it quickly became his passion. He successfully competed around the country, traveling to Nationals in Bend, Oregon and professional competitions, where he recently made his first final in Albany, NY.



Aidan was also an adored member of his community in Dublin, NH where he was a source of warmth and brightness for everyone. He will be remembered as a force of joy by his extended family and friends in Dublin, in New York and in every community he touched.



In addition to his parents and siblings, Aidan leaves behind his second family Marc, Carol, Tyler and Josh Lane, his grandmother, Mary Haughney, and many other beloved friends, mentors and family members.



He was the best of us. A true Viking.



There will be a Celebration of Life at The Church of Saint Luke in the Field, 487 Hudson Street, New York, NY on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at 4:30pm. The Celebration will continue at: The Cliffs at LIC, 11-11 4th Drive, Queens, NY at 7pm. Attire: Dress to climb, really, even to the service. Aidan hated formal clothes. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Park Foundation at

