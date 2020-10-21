Alan B. Easton, Sr., of Concord, formerly of Gilford, and Peterborough, and beloved husband of Kay (Lucius) Easton, passed away suddenly but peacefully on February 4, 2020.
Born in Goffstown on August 30, 1942, Alan was the son of Ruth Easton; he spent his childhood and most of his adult life as a New Hampshire resident.
Alan was employed in several vocations throughout his life, including oil delivery, newspaper circulation for the Manchester Union Leader, dispatcher for the Belknap County Sheriff's Department, and then settled into a job choice he seemed to enjoy the most, driving charter bus routes for Concord Trailways.
In the years following, he and Kay spent several years in Kissimmee, Florida, where he worked part-time as a shuttle bus driver for Walt Disney World. Alan and Kay returned to Concord in 2006.
We also remember Alan (Dad) for his time as a first responder, as he served as a volunteer firefighter for the Peterborough and Gilford Fire Departments. His service is appreciated and remembered.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Kay; his children, Alan Jr., Tony, and Jodi; Kay's children, Kim, Debbie, Jeff, and Lori, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alan was pre-deceased by his mother, Ruth.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm, at the Wilkinson- Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH in the Carriage House.
Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Alan's memory may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH, 03246, or online at HYPERLINK "http://www.nhhumane.org/donate"www.nhhumane.org/donate
