Alan F. Potter, 55, resident of Jaffrey, NH died at his home on March 23, 2019 after a period of declining health.



He was born on October 8, 1963 in Stoughton, MA a son of the late Earl and Rose Mary (Walter) Potter.



After school Alan went on to enter the



Alan was an avid outdoorsman and especially liked time spent fishing. He was also a very dedicated and accomplished chef, the kitchen was always a place he liked to be, music was also a special part of his life and playing the guitar always brought him immense joy.



In addition to his parents Alan was predeceased by his brothers David and Earl Potter.



Survivors include his loving companion, Jane Sawyer of Jaffrey, his sisters; Mary Potter of Keene, NH, Cheryl



Hubbard of Portland, ME and Amy Thornton of Guilford, NH and his brother Michael of Peterborough, NH, a sister-in-law Doreen Potter of Marlborough, NH and many nieces' nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes there will be no calling hours held. A Chapel Service with full Military Honors will be held on April 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Massachusetts' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. All are invited to meet directly at the cemetery.



