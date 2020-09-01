Alan Robert Breitner of Peterborough, passed away peacefully, at Catholic Medical Center, on August 27, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on December 10, 1946, the son of Joseph J. Breitner and Lillian (Powers) Scher. He was raised in Nutley, NJ.
He received a BA in Psychology at Franklin Pierce College in 1972, and a Masters in Education in the area of Administration and Supervision at Antioch/New England in 1974.
Alan had a strong character and a caring and generous heart. He will be greatly missed.
Alan is survived by his wife Liga of 16 yrs., his Mother Lillian, his brother Paul and wife Susie, his daughter Tamsen, 2 stepdaughters, 1 stepson, 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and his dear friend Bart.
A graveside service was held on August 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cutter Cemetery, Jaffrey for immediate family and close friends.
