Albert A Perry Jr, age 78 of Elmira, NY, formerly of Peterborough, NH, was born August 20, 1942 in Peterborough, NH, son of the late Albert A. and Gladys (Coulter) Perry, Sr. and passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife Janet; daughter Christine Parzych of Westminster, VT; son Robert Perry of Peterborough, NH; stepson Dr. Micheal Spencer of Erin, NY; stepdaughters Sherene Spencer-Chrisjohn of Elmira, NY and Kimberly Lefebvre of Gardner, MA; 8 grandchildren and their spouses; 9 great grandchildren. Albert was a man of God. He was a member of His Tabernacle Family Church in Horseheads, NY. He was employed for many years at New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Peterborough, NH and retired from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, NH. Family and friends are invited to his memorial service on Wednesday, September 30th at 12 noon at His Tabernacle Family Church, 16 Level Acres Dr., Horseheads. Dr. Micheal Spencer, his stepson, will officiate. Committal prayer with military honor will take place on Friday, October 2nd at 12 noon in Upper Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough, NH. Condolences at www.walterjkent.com