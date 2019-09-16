Albert J. Johnson, age 90, of Peterborough, NH passed away on September 14, 2019.



Al was born in Somerville, MA to Albert Johnson, Sr and Florence Johnson. Al graduated with honors from Northeastern University, and enjoyed a 35-year career in sales with U.S. Steel. He enjoyed ballroom dancing as a young man, and met his bride, Joanne McCauley, at a dance in downtown Boston. They were married for 61 years and raised five children. After living in Danvers, MA, Manchester, NH, and Westfield, MA, they settled in Peterborough, NH where they have lived for the past 44 years.



Al was an enthusiastic stamp collector, and enjoyed reading and listening to music, including big band, jazz and classical. He was active with the Friends of the Peterborough, NH library and served on its board. Al was a devoted and beloved husband and father, and was happiest when spending time with his family.



Al will be deeply missed by his wife Joanne, children Jodi, Elaine, Chris, Maura and Al, sons-in-law Dave and Harris, daughter-in-law Becky, grandchildren Mei, Stephen, Ana, Elise, Alec, Caleb, and Grace, sister Florence and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish in Peterborough, NH. A funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Al's life.

