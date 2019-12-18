Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Montgomery Handy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Montgomery Handy, 91, of Upper Jaffrey Road, died at Family of Caring in Montclair, New Jersey, on December 11, 2019. He succumbed to complications from pneumonia.



Born at Polyclinic Hospital in New York City December 23, 1927, he was the son of Albert and Gwendolyn (Frothingham) Handy and brother to Gwendolyn Willis (deceased).



He graduated from Friends Seminary in New York City in 1945, received a BA from Yale University in 1952, and an MA in communications from NYU in 1955.



He was a producer, director, and scriptwriter of documentary films for Shell Oil Company, British Information Services, and Pan American in New York City from 1955 - 1987 and had numerous assignments with universities, military agencies, and NASA. During his career, he shot films throughout the United States, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and South America.



He was married to Nancy L. Handy (deceased) in 1952, and they had three children, born in 1963, 1967, and 1971. Albert and Nancy retired to Dublin in 1987. Albert was a member of both the Thorndike Club and the Monadnock Indoor Tennis Club.



Albert loved classical music, mowing his fields, family history, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by three children: Susan Weeden of Montclair, New Jersey; Katherine Albert of Dublin; Peter Handy of Nyack, New York; and five grandchildren who remember him with abiding love. A small service was held in Montclair and a Dublin service will occur at a later date.

Albert Montgomery Handy, 91, of Upper Jaffrey Road, died at Family of Caring in Montclair, New Jersey, on December 11, 2019. He succumbed to complications from pneumonia.Born at Polyclinic Hospital in New York City December 23, 1927, he was the son of Albert and Gwendolyn (Frothingham) Handy and brother to Gwendolyn Willis (deceased).He graduated from Friends Seminary in New York City in 1945, received a BA from Yale University in 1952, and an MA in communications from NYU in 1955.He was a producer, director, and scriptwriter of documentary films for Shell Oil Company, British Information Services, and Pan American in New York City from 1955 - 1987 and had numerous assignments with universities, military agencies, and NASA. During his career, he shot films throughout the United States, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and South America.He was married to Nancy L. Handy (deceased) in 1952, and they had three children, born in 1963, 1967, and 1971. Albert and Nancy retired to Dublin in 1987. Albert was a member of both the Thorndike Club and the Monadnock Indoor Tennis Club.Albert loved classical music, mowing his fields, family history, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by three children: Susan Weeden of Montclair, New Jersey; Katherine Albert of Dublin; Peter Handy of Nyack, New York; and five grandchildren who remember him with abiding love. A small service was held in Montclair and a Dublin service will occur at a later date. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close