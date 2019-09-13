Albert T. Quattrochi, Jr, 76, of Rindge, NH, died peacefully on September 11, 2019 at his home in Rindge after a brief illness.
'Al' was born in Yonkers, New York on August 19, 1943, son of the late Albert and Anna (Lepiny) Quattrochi. He was a 1960 graduate of Commerce High School in Yonkers, and had graduated from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, NY before attending Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky.
Al had served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a Private First Class.
He had lived for 12 years in Lexington, KY and in Peekskill, NY and had been a realtor in Yonkers, NY for over 25 years. Al moved to Rindge, NH in 2000 where he worked in maintenance at Teleflex in Jaffrey.
Al loved history and was well read on the Civil War and WWII. He was an outstanding gardener with a yard full of flowers blooming from early spring until frost. Al enjoyed travel, especially to Aruba and the western National Parks. He was a member of the Tri State Dance Club and always looked forward to the Saturday night dances.
Al is survived by his 2 sisters, Carol Cantanese of East Harrison, NY and Jane Auricchio of Pocono, Pennsylvania; his cousin, Barbara Lalli of Tucson, AZ and his good friend of many years, June Fulton of South Weymouth, Massachusetts.
According to Al's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service followed by Military Honors, will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Hillside Cemetery, on Goddard Road in Rindge, NH 03461.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 17, 2019