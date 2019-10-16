Alejandro D. Menjivar, 15, of Jaffrey died unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019.
He was born in Nashua, on March 9, 2004, the son of Jose E. and Marielos (Blanco) Menjivar.
The family moved to Jaffrey later that year and he attended local schools. He was a Sophomore at Conant High School.
He was a member of the Conant JV Basketball team. He enjoyed spending time with friends, working out, listening to music and playing video games. He was a kind, goofy, caring, big hearted young man, who loved spending time with Nahomy, Diego, family and friends. He brought love, peace and tranquility to us all.
He is survived by his parents: Jose and Marielos Menjivar; his siblings: Nahomy Blanco Menjivar and Diego Menjivar, all of Jaffrey; his maternal grandmother: Maria lz Iraheta of El Salvador; his paternal grandmother: Mercedes Romero; five Aunts: Emilia, Lety, Lucy, Julie and Yanira; five Uncles: Ernesto, David, Carlos, German and Lito as well as several cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather: Julio Antonio Menjivar.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October, 18, 2019 at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St, Jaffrey, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St Patrick's Church, 89 Main St, Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Alejandro's memory to the Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 486, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share a memory or offer a condolence to Alejandro's family please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 17, 2019