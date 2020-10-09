Alex David Stone brought his light into the world on December 31, 1980. From the moment of his birth, he was a gift to everyone who knew him. His tremendous kindness and tender spirit were hallmarks of his personality. He believed strongly in being a fundamentally good human and caring for others, qualities he demonstrated in every aspect of his life. His patience, level-headedness and thoughtfulness shone through from the moment you met him.
Those who knew Alex well were regularly impressed with his incredibly sharp wit. He always had a smart response and often surprised people with his sarcastic remarks. But once he shared that side with you, and once you saw the special twinkle in his eye, you knew you were in with him. His sense of humor only increased through his years, often showcased at game nights with family and friends, but also present in the smaller moments of his daily life. For a strong and stocky person, he had a giggle that was contagious.
His curiosity and sense of adventure stayed with him through adulthood. While he disliked flying, he was delighted by trains and cars. He also enjoyed the great outdoors through hiking and going for walks in the woods.
Alex wisely chose to make his hobby of "tinkering" with computers into his career, successfully working in information technology for over 20 years. Most recently, he worked for the Amherst-Mont Vernon SAU39 School District as their Director of Technology, a job and community he cherished.
Alex cared deeply about human rights, no matter what race, religion, sexuality or socio-economic status. In fact, you were often more likely to win his favor if you, like he, had to overcome some hardships in life. He never wished suffering on anyone, but understood and appreciated how resilience could shape the human spirit.
In 2014, Alex was diagnosed with stage four neuroendocrine tumors, a rare form of cancer. He lived with cancer for six years, which he filled with happy memories and adventures with his loved ones. He passed away on October 8, 2020.
Alex's greatest joy was his family, and especially his wife of ten years, Abbey, and daughter, McKayla. They were his whole world and he loved them beyond measure. Their family enjoyed regular visits to the ocean in Maine and mountains of New Hampshire for family vacations. He is also survived and profoundly missed by his parents Mark Stone (and stepmother Karen) of Rowley, MA, and Diane Mazejka (and stepfather Steve) of Rindge, NH, his grandmother, Bertha Robichaud of Jaffrey, NH, and his two younger siblings, Zack Stone (and partner Leah Astore) of Jaffrey, NH, and Erin Ericson (and husband Ben) of Salem, NH. He leaves many other loving relatives and friends, far too many to name.
Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 16 from 4-7pm at the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. The family will have a private celebration of life on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, McKayla's grandparents have set up a memorial fund for her to honor Alex's memory. Donations can be made payable to Monica Lemaire and mailed to 141 Indian Village Rd. Shapleigh, ME 04076. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com