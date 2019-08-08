Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred P. Gauthier, 78 of Rindge, died peacefully on August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a period of declining health.



He was born on December 28, 1940 in Gardner, MA, the son of Alfred and Gilberte (Baillargeon) Gauthier. 'Al' was a member of the class of 1958 at Conant High School in Jaffrey and after graduating he served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy.



After returning from the service, he had worked as a purchasing agent at W.W. Cross - the 'Tack Shop' and at Honeywell before becoming a truck driver for the remainder of his career. Through the years he had worked locally at Minuteman Concrete, Red's, Granite State Concrete and Park Construction before retiring in 2005.



Al had been a founding member of the Knights of Columbus in Jaffrey with the Our Lady of Monadnock Council 8544 and a Sir Knight with Saint Patrick Assembly 2129. He was a communicant and active member of Saint Patrick Parish in Jaffrey.



Early on, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with both of his sons. Later, Al grew to enjoy camping in his RV, wintering in Myrtle Beach for over 20 years and boating on Lake Winnisquam with his family at the camp. Al always enjoyed following NASCAR, and especially enjoyed helping his son while he raced Pro-Stocks. He was so proud of both of his son's accomplishments with their local businesses in our community.



Al will be fondly remembered as a wonderful husband and father, and an amazing Pepere. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol (LaBrie) Gauthier; his 2 sons, Steven and his wife Kork and Darryl and his wife Jennifer, all of Rindge, NH; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many cousins and close friends.



Respecting Al's wishes, there will be no calling hours.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Al's life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Jaffrey VFW Post 5613 Banquet Hall, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



Al's family respectfully requests no flowers, and would prefer memorial donations be made in his name to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105



To share photos, memories or condolences with Al's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at





Alfred P. Gauthier, 78 of Rindge, died peacefully on August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a period of declining health.He was born on December 28, 1940 in Gardner, MA, the son of Alfred and Gilberte (Baillargeon) Gauthier. 'Al' was a member of the class of 1958 at Conant High School in Jaffrey and after graduating he served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy.After returning from the service, he had worked as a purchasing agent at W.W. Cross - the 'Tack Shop' and at Honeywell before becoming a truck driver for the remainder of his career. Through the years he had worked locally at Minuteman Concrete, Red's, Granite State Concrete and Park Construction before retiring in 2005.Al had been a founding member of the Knights of Columbus in Jaffrey with the Our Lady of Monadnock Council 8544 and a Sir Knight with Saint Patrick Assembly 2129. He was a communicant and active member of Saint Patrick Parish in Jaffrey.Early on, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with both of his sons. Later, Al grew to enjoy camping in his RV, wintering in Myrtle Beach for over 20 years and boating on Lake Winnisquam with his family at the camp. Al always enjoyed following NASCAR, and especially enjoyed helping his son while he raced Pro-Stocks. He was so proud of both of his son's accomplishments with their local businesses in our community.Al will be fondly remembered as a wonderful husband and father, and an amazing Pepere. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol (LaBrie) Gauthier; his 2 sons, Steven and his wife Kork and Darryl and his wife Jennifer, all of Rindge, NH; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many cousins and close friends.Respecting Al's wishes, there will be no calling hours.Friends and family are invited to celebrate Al's life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Jaffrey VFW Post 5613 Banquet Hall, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452.Al's family respectfully requests no flowers, and would prefer memorial donations be made in his name to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105To share photos, memories or condolences with Al's family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.