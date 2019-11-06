Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Hutchinson) Gray. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice (Hutchinson) Gray, 71, of Wilton, NH died peacefully on November 5, 2019 in Peterborough, NH after a brief illness. Born August 16, 1948 in Nashua, NH to Margaret (Schmidt) Hutchinson and Calvin Hutchinson, being the youngest of 3 children.



Her family's roots run strong in Lyndeborough, NH where her parents, grandparents, and many other relatives resided for many generations. Growing up on her parent's farm on Cram Hill, with roughly 30 foster siblings, whom Margaret and Calvin had taken in various points of time. After graduating from Wilton High School in 1967, and 2 years of business school after. She was previously employed with Hitchners and Hendrix, before retiring from OI Brockway in Nashua, NH in the early 2000's.



Of her hobbies, hand writing letters to all her family and friends as well as receiving letters back were amongst her favorites, when she was not watching her grandchildren grow like weeds. She loved her pets and had a great fondness for elephants. She enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home where all were welcome to come enjoy in coffee, desserts, and catching up.



Alice leaves behind her loving and dedicated husband of 24 years, James Gray, 2 sons Mikel Beam and his wife Dawn Beam of Wilton, Timothy Gray and his wife Betty Gray of Keene, and 1 daughter Ruth Gray and her significant other Brian Makowski of Bay City, TX, 4 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. Her brother David Schmidt of Wilton and her brother Leroy Hutchinson and his wife Debra.



Alice is predeceased by her husband of 21 years Virgil "Cuffy" Beam, and several other family members.



Services will be held Monday, November 11 at Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH from 10 to Noon. A graveside burial will commence after the service.

