Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Alice O. Galbraith, passed away at 81 years of age on Friday December 13th in Goffstown, NH.



Alice was born on January 26, 1938 to Lena O'Haire of Claremont New Hampshire, Alice was the eldest of three, who all grew up in Claremont.



Alice graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont. She worked as a telephone operator, school baker, as well as working at Brookstone and K-Mart over the years. The Galbraiths lived in Antrim from 1964 to 1974. They lived in Peterborough from 1974 until Alice and Donald retired and moved to Apache Jct. AZ in 1982. Alice moved to Virginia after Donald's passing. She returned to Antrim in 2004.



Over the years Alice enjoyed being on a bowling league, square dancing, camping and family trips around the country with her husband and children. Her hobbies included knitting and plastic crafting. Alice enjoyed both college and pro football. She could be found each Sunday during football season wearing her Patriots jersey and cheering on her favorite team.



Alice is survived by her five children, Sheila, Peter and Patrick who live in New Hampshire, Susan and husband Jim Lueders who live in Nebraska, and Paul who lives in Virginia. She had several Grand and Great Grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by Donald Galbraith, her husband of 44 years.



Honoring Alice's wishes there will be no public services held in her honor.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Antrim Fire Rescue PO Box 517 Antrim, NH 03340



Cournoyer Funeral Home of Jaffrey is assisting the Galbraith family with Alice's arrangements

Mrs. Alice O. Galbraith, passed away at 81 years of age on Friday December 13th in Goffstown, NH.Alice was born on January 26, 1938 to Lena O'Haire of Claremont New Hampshire, Alice was the eldest of three, who all grew up in Claremont.Alice graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont. She worked as a telephone operator, school baker, as well as working at Brookstone and K-Mart over the years. The Galbraiths lived in Antrim from 1964 to 1974. They lived in Peterborough from 1974 until Alice and Donald retired and moved to Apache Jct. AZ in 1982. Alice moved to Virginia after Donald's passing. She returned to Antrim in 2004.Over the years Alice enjoyed being on a bowling league, square dancing, camping and family trips around the country with her husband and children. Her hobbies included knitting and plastic crafting. Alice enjoyed both college and pro football. She could be found each Sunday during football season wearing her Patriots jersey and cheering on her favorite team.Alice is survived by her five children, Sheila, Peter and Patrick who live in New Hampshire, Susan and husband Jim Lueders who live in Nebraska, and Paul who lives in Virginia. She had several Grand and Great Grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by Donald Galbraith, her husband of 44 years.Honoring Alice's wishes there will be no public services held in her honor.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Antrim Fire Rescue PO Box 517 Antrim, NH 03340Cournoyer Funeral Home of Jaffrey is assisting the Galbraith family with Alice's arrangements Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close