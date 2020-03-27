Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Alvie E. Carpenter, 86 of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Pheasant Wood Center on March 24, 2020. He was born in Candor, NY on October 30, 1933, the son of Arthur and Helen (Gallow) Carpenter.



He was raised in Valois N.Y. and attended school in Candor N.Y. He graduated from Candor High School and joined the United States Army shortly thereafter. He was stationed at Fort Devens in Shirley MA. He was a member of the American Legion Post 5 for several years.



Alvie was a machinist at several companies and retired from Nuclear Metals. He was a lifelong member of the Massachusetts Field Archery Association (MFAA), where he was the recipient of numerous medals in competitions and served as the director for many years. He was also a lifelong member at The Lunenburg Sportsmen Club.



Alvie enjoyed photography and bird watching and often combined the two passions. As a member of the Fitchburg Camera Club he spent many happy hours taking pictures of his favorite subjects - birds. For several years he printed calendars for his family and friends using his bird pictures. Later he took many trips around the country to spot rare birds. His sharp eyes, good memory and willingness to share his knowledge with others made him a favorite birding companion.



He was always up for a card game and cheerfully won more than his share. Outdoors, he loved fishing and golf and had even tried disc golf. In the winter Alvie enjoyed his time on two bowling leagues.



Alvie is survived by his life partner Ann Preston of Peterborough, sisters Gloria Pangello from Montour Falls N.Y. and Mary Doyle and husband John of Valois, NY; sons, Gary Carpenter and fiancé Yvonne Breen of Gardner MA, Larry Carpenter of Gardner MA, Jason Carpenter of Fitchburg MA, Kevin Hartwell of Boston area and daughters, Hollie Champagne and husband Paul of Phillipston MA, and Kim Hartwell and fiancé Rick Rossi of Athol, MA. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Kim Miller, Angela Leblanc, Alyssa Champagne, Mathew Champagne, Heather Champagne, Justin Burdick, Emily Burdick, Ashley Hartwell, Matthew Mayer, Cassandra Matthews, and many Great grandchildren, Nieces and nephews



He is predeceased by his sister Elfa May McDonald of Reading PA. Brother Maurice Carpenter from Valois N.Y.



Due to the current social situation, services will be announced at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alvie's name to NH Audubon, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.



To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit





