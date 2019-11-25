Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Louise Cadwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Andrea lived life with unmatched intensity. She was an artist, an Ironman triathlete, an advocate for social justice, a dedicated volunteer in her community, an avid gardener, a caring friend, and doting grandmother. Although she converted to Judaism in the late 1980s, Andrea had a spiritual life that crossed religious boundaries. She loved India and was a student of Hinduism. She was delighted that Dave accompanied her on her last trip to India earlier this year to visit with their two grandchildren, Aria and Eshan.



Andrea kept a message from the Dalai Lama on her refrigerator that sums up her life journey and battle with cancer: "Never give up. No matter what is going on. Never give up." Andrea never did give up; carcinosarcoma is the only battle she lost in her 59 years on earth. Andrea's family will be forever grateful to her team at Dana Farber for the experienced and loving care they provided during her illness.



Andrea will be missed by the many people who loved her and whose lives she touched across the US and overseas. She is survived by her husband Dave Carlsen of Arlington, VT; daughter Eva Hillman and Eva's fiancé, Keith Cosentino of Jaffrey, New Hampshire; daughter Rebecca Hillman, son-in-law Adarash Yellappa, and grandchildren Aria Yellappa-Hillman and Eshan Yellappa-Hillman of Bangalore, India; parents Bill and Jan Cadwell of Rutland, VT; sister Leslie A. Cadwell and brother-in-law Ronald J. Rupp, Jr. of Castleton, VT; brother Cecil W. (aka Billy) Cadwell, Jr., sister-in-law Elizabeth Cadwell, nephew Winston Bailey Cadwell, and niece Lillian Ruth Cadwell of Waitsfield, VT; and Andrea's sister-friend and shaman, Jennifer Allen of Carmel, CA.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Andrea Louise Cadwell to support cancer research and patient care at:



Dana-Farber Cancer Institute



P.O. Box 849168



Boston, MA 02284



or via

Andrea Louise Cadwell passed away on November 12, 2019 in the loving embrace of her husband, Dave Carslen, after a fierce battle with MMMT carcinosarcoma. Andrea, the oldest of three children to Cecil William and Janice Cadwell, was born in New York City and raised in Newton, Massachusetts. She was a 1978 graduate from the Murray Road School in Newton, Massachusetts, attended the California College of the Arts, and earned her Bachelors of Fine Arts from the Portland School of Art in 1988. Andrea later studied photography in New York City at the International Center for Photography, and was awarded a Masters of Photography degree while pregnant with her first child, Eva Ruth Hillman. Andrea returned to Newton, and in 1991, gave birth to her second daughter, Rebecca Ariel Hillman. Andrea and her girls subsequently moved to Newburyport, Massachusetts where Andrea finally met the love of her life, Dave Carlsen. In 2005, Dave and Andrea relocated to Peterborough, New Hampshire, where they lived until moving to Arlington, Vermont in July 2019. In 2013, Andrea completed her Master's degree in sustainability and social justice from Antioch University New England.Andrea lived life with unmatched intensity. She was an artist, an Ironman triathlete, an advocate for social justice, a dedicated volunteer in her community, an avid gardener, a caring friend, and doting grandmother. Although she converted to Judaism in the late 1980s, Andrea had a spiritual life that crossed religious boundaries. She loved India and was a student of Hinduism. She was delighted that Dave accompanied her on her last trip to India earlier this year to visit with their two grandchildren, Aria and Eshan.Andrea kept a message from the Dalai Lama on her refrigerator that sums up her life journey and battle with cancer: "Never give up. No matter what is going on. Never give up." Andrea never did give up; carcinosarcoma is the only battle she lost in her 59 years on earth. Andrea's family will be forever grateful to her team at Dana Farber for the experienced and loving care they provided during her illness.Andrea will be missed by the many people who loved her and whose lives she touched across the US and overseas. She is survived by her husband Dave Carlsen of Arlington, VT; daughter Eva Hillman and Eva's fiancé, Keith Cosentino of Jaffrey, New Hampshire; daughter Rebecca Hillman, son-in-law Adarash Yellappa, and grandchildren Aria Yellappa-Hillman and Eshan Yellappa-Hillman of Bangalore, India; parents Bill and Jan Cadwell of Rutland, VT; sister Leslie A. Cadwell and brother-in-law Ronald J. Rupp, Jr. of Castleton, VT; brother Cecil W. (aka Billy) Cadwell, Jr., sister-in-law Elizabeth Cadwell, nephew Winston Bailey Cadwell, and niece Lillian Ruth Cadwell of Waitsfield, VT; and Andrea's sister-friend and shaman, Jennifer Allen of Carmel, CA.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Andrea Louise Cadwell to support cancer research and patient care at:Dana-Farber Cancer InstituteP.O. Box 849168Boston, MA 02284or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close