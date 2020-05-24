Born Anita Accardi in New York, December 21, 1927, died on April 28, 2020 at age 92, in Peterborough, New Hampshire. She had previously lived in Richmond, Virginia. Anita was the daughter of Anthony and Anna (Randazzise) Accardi. She had been married to Joseph Kenneth Callahan, who died in 1968, and Jonathan Porter Leopold, who died in 2002.



Anita was well-known for her culinary skills, for her hospitality, and for the wide circle of friends that she made wherever she lived. A significant event that changed her life was answering a New York newspaper advertisement in the early 1960s, asking people to invite employees of the diplomatic corps at the United Nations to spend their summer vacations with American families. As a result of that, she hosted numerous families from various diplomatic missions at her home outside of the town of Easton, on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and this led to further life-long friendships with doctors from the World Health Organization and their families.



Anita was intensely proud of her Sicilian heritage, and made many trips to Italy, England and other countries in Europe. Her life was filled with family, friends, travel, good food and books. She is survived by three sons, three stepsons, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.



