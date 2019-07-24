Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann A. Eaton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEENE - Ann A. Eaton, 57, of Keene, died on June 25 after a courageous, four-year battle with ovarian cancer.



She was born in Hong Kong on July 11, 1961. At a young age, she was adopted by Harry and Jeanne Eaton. Soon, adopted siblings, Holly and Nick, joined the family.



Ann attended school in Peterborough and graduated from Conval High School in 1979. She received a B.A. in Political Science from McGill University in 1985, and a Master of Science in Resource Management and Administration from Antioch University New England.



Early in her career, Ann worked for NEBS and for Daniel Webster College, but she really hit her stride when she began doing hi-tech wizardry for JABIL, a multinational manufacturing services company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. In her later years with the company, she worked as a project manager with teams around the world, and traveled extensively, learning some German, Spanish and Chinese along the way.



Ann lived life with enthusiasm. She was an environmentalist, she enjoyed scuba diving, she was conscientious about health and fitness, and lived an active lifestyle, including daily workouts at the gym.



Ann was predeceased by her parents, and by her loving partner of 10 years, James Day, the former principal of Keene Middle School and Brattleboro Union High School, and the former Assistant Superintendent of the Keene School District.



Ann is survived by her sister, Holly Caron, of Hertford, North Carolina, by her brother, Nicholas Eaton, of Keene, and by five nieces and nephews. She is also survived by James Day II and his family of Newburgh, New York, and by Stephanie Day Stark of Tuolumne, California.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to the Keene Food Bank.

