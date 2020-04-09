Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary





Anne grew up in the Chicago area, attended St. Mary of the Woods College and Northwestern University where she received her MBA. Anne was a teacher, technology consultant and writer. She loved classical music, studied woodworking at the North Bennett Street School and was a quilter, knitter, basketmaker, baker and a voracious reader. Anne mastered the French language and loved spending time in the south of France.



Anne will be missed by her sister Mary Cambal and her husband Roger Monette, of Andover, MA, Cathy Cambal-Hayward and her husband Fred, of Hancock, NH. She leaves Janet and Greg Fortier of Hanover, MA , Marjorie and Bill Adams of Hanover, MA , Mark and Pam Fountain of Hanson, MA, Julie and Tom Molisse of Hanson, MA and grandchildren Cole, David, Rachel, John, Joseph, Maya, Michael, Drew, and Marie. She is also survived by her longtime friend and honorary sister, Karen Ruth Herzog of Chicago. Pumpkin, Anne's cat, will also miss her.



She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life and best friend, David Fountain.



A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anne's name to PBS NewsHour, Attn. Alyson Brokenshire, 3939 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206 or visit

Anne E. Cambal, 72 of Hanover, MA, passed away at her sister's home in Hancock, NH on April 5th. She was born in Lancaster, PA in 1947, the daughter of Joseph and Genevieve (Laux) Cambal.Anne grew up in the Chicago area, attended St. Mary of the Woods College and Northwestern University where she received her MBA. Anne was a teacher, technology consultant and writer. She loved classical music, studied woodworking at the North Bennett Street School and was a quilter, knitter, basketmaker, baker and a voracious reader. Anne mastered the French language and loved spending time in the south of France.Anne will be missed by her sister Mary Cambal and her husband Roger Monette, of Andover, MA, Cathy Cambal-Hayward and her husband Fred, of Hancock, NH. She leaves Janet and Greg Fortier of Hanover, MA , Marjorie and Bill Adams of Hanover, MA , Mark and Pam Fountain of Hanson, MA, Julie and Tom Molisse of Hanson, MA and grandchildren Cole, David, Rachel, John, Joseph, Maya, Michael, Drew, and Marie. She is also survived by her longtime friend and honorary sister, Karen Ruth Herzog of Chicago. Pumpkin, Anne's cat, will also miss her.She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life and best friend, David Fountain.A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anne's name to PBS NewsHour, Attn. Alyson Brokenshire, 3939 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206 or visit www.wgbh.org and donate online. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close