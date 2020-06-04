Annette Louise Repak, 80, of Temple, New Hampshire, passed away June 3rd in Manchester, New Hampshire following a long battle with dementia. She was a devoted wife and leaves behind her best friend and beloved husband, David of 61 years; her daughter, Sue Brown and husband, Terry of Monument, Colorado; her daughter, Sandy Heath and husband Greg of Duxbury, Massachusetts; and her son, Steve Repak of South Acworth, New Hampshire.
Ann is also survived by her two grandsons, Ian and Connor Heath; her step-grandchildren, Jenny Smith and her daughter, Lexie; Heather Brown and her son, Brandon; and Christina Brown. Ann also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Paul Repak of Boonville, New York and his wife, Pam, and their son and daughter (Ann's niece and nephew), Jason and Sarah and their own children. Ann leaves behind her sister-in-law and brother, Jack's wife, Cindy Easton, and her nieces, Bethany and Courtney, as well as Hope, and her nephew, Mike Easton, and many other beloved family members.
Ann was pre-deceased by her mother, Bernice Easton; her father, Reginald Easton, and his wife, Ruth; her older brother, David; her younger brother, Jack; her brother-in-law, Harry (survived by Harry's daughter and Ann's niece, Mary Jo); her mother-in law, Nellie; and her father-in law, Nicholas, as well as her sister-in-law, Barbara; her niece, Cheryl; and Ann's son, David. There are other family members who have also pre-deceased Ann, all of whom are dearly missed, particularly Ann's grandmother.
The middle of three siblings, Annette Louise Easton (Ann to most) was born June 1, 1940 in Lowville, New York. She was brought up in Beaver Falls, NY, and graduated from Beaver River High School after meeting Dave, the love of her life, at the local swimming hole. Ann went on to graduate from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Her degree allowed her to excel in her position as a medical transcriptionist on Long Island and an administrative assistant to the Wing Safety Commander at RAF Upper Heyford, England, where she loved collecting antiques. Later, she would use those same skills to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress in her job with the Veteran's Administration in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Ann and Dave were married in 1959. Together, they embarked on a long and satisfying career with the United States Air Force-she, as a proud military wife eagerly joining her husband on assignments to Hanscom AFB, where Ann became the proud mother of two daughters, and at Iraklion Air Station in Crete, Greece, where Ann would give wonderful dress-up birthday parties to Sue and Sandy amid pink Oleander bushes, orange trees, and sponge-filled beaches. Back stateside, in her home state of New York, she gave birth to her son, Steve. After traveling cross country to California, and then back to Midwest Ohio. Ann took on the role of mother and protector when her husband left for a position in Tehran, Iran and she handled things stateside. After traveling with the family to meet him, she endured an evacuation from Tehran just six months later in December of 1978.
During all of her military travels, Ann took on every move wholeheartedly, and made friends everywhere she went. Later, she continued to travel the world with her husband after retirement, to countries around the world in Europe, South American, the Pacific and others. She was an avid reader of fiction, an accomplished cook, and a wonderful gardener with the greenest of thumbs.
In 1986, she settled into the town that finally stole her heart: Temple, New Hampshire. There, she and her husband built a post and beam house in the country with a stunning view of New Hampshire hills. They volunteered to help on the committee to renovate the town hall while Ann committed to her own important work of completing oral histories for the town's historical society. Ann leaves behind many cherished friends and acquaintances in her beloved Temple. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to Covid-19, burial will be graveside and private. A memorial service will be held at a later date in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple's Historical Society, the Alzheimer's Association, Manchester's Elliot Hospital's Geriatric Psychiatric Unit, or a charity of your choice. Ann battled dementia courageously and with amazing spirit alongside her treasured family.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 4, 2020.