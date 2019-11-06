Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie May (Parker) Dionne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Annie Dionne, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 82 in the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after suffering complications from a recent illness.



Annie Dionne was born on October 11, 1937, in Weare, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of William H. Parker and Mary E. (Worth) Parker. She is survived by her devoted husband Raymond Dionne, sister Rose Peacock, and her children: Rick Lasell, Peggy Tryon, and Linda Lasell of New York, Pamela Lasell of Florida, William Hoyt Jr, Edmund Hoyt Sr, Annette Brooks, and Valerie O'Brien of New Hampshire, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Annie lived most of her life in the Milford and Greenville, NH area until she moved to the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center two years ago.



Annie was known to light up the room wherever she went and brighten people's day from her loving and caring nature. She loved making her special recipe bread pudding and filled cookies for friends and family. In her younger years she enjoyed going to the flea markets and yard sales, collecting glassware, sewing, and doing crafts of all kinds. She enjoyed nature; especially flowers, birds, and butterflies.



A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Milford, November 23, 2019 from Noon until 4 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Annie's name to the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Resident activity fund or Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Employee fund.

On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Annie Dionne, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 82 in the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after suffering complications from a recent illness.Annie Dionne was born on October 11, 1937, in Weare, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of William H. Parker and Mary E. (Worth) Parker. She is survived by her devoted husband Raymond Dionne, sister Rose Peacock, and her children: Rick Lasell, Peggy Tryon, and Linda Lasell of New York, Pamela Lasell of Florida, William Hoyt Jr, Edmund Hoyt Sr, Annette Brooks, and Valerie O'Brien of New Hampshire, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Annie lived most of her life in the Milford and Greenville, NH area until she moved to the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center two years ago.Annie was known to light up the room wherever she went and brighten people's day from her loving and caring nature. She loved making her special recipe bread pudding and filled cookies for friends and family. In her younger years she enjoyed going to the flea markets and yard sales, collecting glassware, sewing, and doing crafts of all kinds. She enjoyed nature; especially flowers, birds, and butterflies.A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Milford, November 23, 2019 from Noon until 4 pm.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Annie's name to the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Resident activity fund or Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Employee fund. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close