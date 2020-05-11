Anthony V. Ionta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Anthony V. Ionta, Jr., long-time Marshfield resident and family physician, passed away on May 1, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Janet (Eaves) Ionta. Loving Dad to children Mary Catherine Gibbons (husband Ray) of New Hampshire, Patricia Ann Libby (husband Timothy) of Scituate, Elizabeth Ann D'Allesandro (husband Arthur) of Hingham, Florence Hudgins (husband Jem) of Norwell, Christopher Ionta (wife Kimberly) of Marshfield, Sarah Rizzo (husband Joseph) of Newton, and Glenn Maxwell of Lakeville. Cherished Grandpa of Courtney Haigh, Christopher Roberts, Isabella and Ava Rizzo, Sage Maxwell, Kelly, Courtney, and Mark Hudgins, and Erin and Shane Libby.

Born in Newport, RI, Anthony attended Pawtucket High School where in addition to his studies he ranked 11th in the State in long distance running. He went on to graduate from Providence College and receive his Doctorate from Boston University School of Medicine. Drafted in to the Army in 1961, he worked at the Army Hospital in Springfield, VA, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1964. He opened his family practice in Marshfield one year later and put down roots, raising his family and building his practice in the 1970's and 80's. During this time of tremendous growth for the town, Dr. Ionta also served on the Marshfield Advisory Board and as School Physician for the Town. His reputation as a renowned and respected physician also led to his appointment as Medical Examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration, a position he held from 1966 to 1985. He was one of only a few Flight Impaired Physicians to serve with the FAA, working directly with at-risk pilots suffering from stress related conditions. This was important and sensitive work that he took great pride in being a part of.

Tony, as he was known to family and friends, enjoyed cooking and gardening, traveling and socializing with friends and family. A man of so many accomplishments and varied interests, Tony will be remembered by those who knew him best as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Funeral services will be private. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
St. Christine's Parish Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Couch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
"Tony" Dr. Ionta- was our family DR for many yrs. & even stitched up my daughters lip in his house, on a Sun. Could always count on him to be there for all his patients....RIP
Carol & Dave Archer
carol & David Archer
May 6, 2020
I knew Tony as he gave me flight physicals when I was flying and when we shared patients I would often call to discuss them with him-- more because I enjoyed Tony than a need to review my findings. My time with him or on the phone was always very enjoyable, a real treat, he was so warm and kind and a joy to talk with. Everything about him I found to be a joy. I have not spoken with him in years, but his passing brings me great sadness, he was a good guy.
May 5, 2020
Dr. Ionta was a kind, generous, and wonderful role model to have as a neighbor growing up on Wildwood Road in Holly Hill. The Ionta house was always a swirl of activity, visitors, family, celebration, joy and laughter. It was always fun to come back and visit with Dr. Ionta and Mrs. Ionta even after leaving Marshfield for the Army and other adventures to follow starting in 1972. Their kitchen and home were always a welcoming place to share a glass of wine, have a bite or be the recipient of all kinds of bounty from their garden, or to catch up and swap stories. He'll be missed!
Scott MacKay
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved