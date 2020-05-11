I knew Tony as he gave me flight physicals when I was flying and when we shared patients I would often call to discuss them with him-- more because I enjoyed Tony than a need to review my findings. My time with him or on the phone was always very enjoyable, a real treat, he was so warm and kind and a joy to talk with. Everything about him I found to be a joy. I have not spoken with him in years, but his passing brings me great sadness, he was a good guy.