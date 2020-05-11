"Tony" Dr. Ionta- was our family DR for many yrs. & even stitched up my daughters lip in his house, on a Sun. Could always count on him to be there for all his patients....RIP
Carol & Dave Archer
Dr. Anthony V. Ionta, Jr., long-time Marshfield resident and family physician, passed away on May 1, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Janet (Eaves) Ionta. Loving Dad to children Mary Catherine Gibbons (husband Ray) of New Hampshire, Patricia Ann Libby (husband Timothy) of Scituate, Elizabeth Ann D'Allesandro (husband Arthur) of Hingham, Florence Hudgins (husband Jem) of Norwell, Christopher Ionta (wife Kimberly) of Marshfield, Sarah Rizzo (husband Joseph) of Newton, and Glenn Maxwell of Lakeville. Cherished Grandpa of Courtney Haigh, Christopher Roberts, Isabella and Ava Rizzo, Sage Maxwell, Kelly, Courtney, and Mark Hudgins, and Erin and Shane Libby.
Born in Newport, RI, Anthony attended Pawtucket High School where in addition to his studies he ranked 11th in the State in long distance running. He went on to graduate from Providence College and receive his Doctorate from Boston University School of Medicine. Drafted in to the Army in 1961, he worked at the Army Hospital in Springfield, VA, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1964. He opened his family practice in Marshfield one year later and put down roots, raising his family and building his practice in the 1970's and 80's. During this time of tremendous growth for the town, Dr. Ionta also served on the Marshfield Advisory Board and as School Physician for the Town. His reputation as a renowned and respected physician also led to his appointment as Medical Examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration, a position he held from 1966 to 1985. He was one of only a few Flight Impaired Physicians to serve with the FAA, working directly with at-risk pilots suffering from stress related conditions. This was important and sensitive work that he took great pride in being a part of.
Tony, as he was known to family and friends, enjoyed cooking and gardening, traveling and socializing with friends and family. A man of so many accomplishments and varied interests, Tony will be remembered by those who knew him best as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Funeral services will be private. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 11, 2020.