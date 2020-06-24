Ardelle Somero

Ardelle Marion Annette Davidson Somero, 87 of New Ipswich, NH passed from this life into eternity on Monday June 22, 2020. For the past six years, she has been residing at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough, NH where she received tremendous care.
Born in Annandale, MN on July 21, 1932 to Levi and Ida (Oja) Davidson, Ardelle was a 1950 graduate of Moose Lake High School, in Moose Lake, MN.
Ardelle was employed as a secretary at the law office of Stanford Dodge in Moose Lake until her marriage to Robert Somero on May 2, 1958. Together, they established their home in New Ipswich where they raised their family.
She was a life-long member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church. In addition to her love for Christ, she enjoyed travel, working in her flower gardens, letter writing, bird watching and spending time in the sun. She had a tremendous love for people and had dear friends near and far. She was especially loved for her humor and quick wit. In her later years she enjoyed volunteering at Monadnock Community Hospital.
Ardelle is survived by her two sons, Kurt (Lois) Somero of Sophia, NC and Alan (Sara) Somero of Lulea, Sweden; her five daughters, Shari (Mark) Aho of Menagha, MN, Lori (Harry) Aho of Wolf Lake, MN, Lois (Roy) Kandoll of Pasco, WA, Marla (Jeff) Bertram and Lola (Jerry) Anderson, both of New Ipswich, NH; 43 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Verna, Bernice and Faye; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Nancy, Shirley, Betty, Wilho and Ellen, Ralph and Barbara and Dick and Judi, as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1996, and by her parents and all of her siblings, Edsel, Florence, Henry, Ralph, Roy, Allen, Leslie and Donald; two infant grandchildren, Ruth Aho and Troy Kandoll, and one infant great-grandson Victor York.
All services will be held at the Apostolic Lutheran Church, 117 Goen Road, New Ipswich NH. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a viewing prior to service at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in New Ipswich.
Memorial donations may be made in Ardelle's name to her hospice care provider, Compassus, 170 South River Road, Building 2, Bedford, NH 03110.
Memorial donations may be made in Ardelle's name to her hospice care provider, Compassus, 170 South River Road, Building 2, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 24, 2020.