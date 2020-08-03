1/1
Armand H. Lozeau
Armand H. Lozeau, 94, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away on July 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He previously resided in New Ipswich, NH for 38 years.

He was born March 7, 1926 in Fitchburg MA, son of Elphege A. and Marilda (Gelinas) Lozeau. He grew up in Fitchburg and attended St. Bernard High School.

Mr. Lozeau served in the U.S. Army in WWII, with service in the South Pacific, and was a disabled American Veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post 13, Greenville, NH and was a life member of VFW Post 368 Milford, NH.

He worked for 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Fitchburg, MA and was treasurer of the Fitchburg Postal Employee's Credit Union for 37 years. Mr. Lozeau retired from the Post Office in 1983.

Mr. Lozeau was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Greenville, NH and also a member of the Mascenic Valley Senior Citizens Group.

In addition to his parents, Armand is predeceased by his four brothers: Lionel Lozeau of Fitchburg, MA; Roland Lozeau of Leominster, MA; Raymond Lozeau of Fitchburg, MA; and Paul Lozeau of Leesburg, FL. He is also predeceased by his son Armand Lozeau, Jr. of Lyndeborough, NH.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Irma R. (Whitney) Lozeau. He leaves his children - Phillip J. Lozeau and his wife Rosanna of Cheyenne, WY; Kurt R. Lozeau and his wife Laurie of San Diego, CA; Mary A. Grindley and her husband Robert of Fitchburg, MA; William J. Lozeau and his wife Rosemary of New Ipswich, NH; and Lisa A. Lozeau of Milford, NH. He leaves 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Walk-through Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. Masks are required for the visitation at the funeral home and at Church the following morning.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Greenville, NH. Burial will be in Central Cemetery, New Ipswich, NH.

To share memories, photographs, or condolences with his family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
