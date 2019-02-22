Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Former Police Chief Arthur Henry Rivard, 89, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital on February 20, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was born in Allenstown, NH on May 30, 1929 the son of Arthur and Mathilda (Fanny) Rivard.



Raised in Jaffrey, Arthur was first and foremost a wonderful family man. A graduate of Conant High School, he joined the Army in 1951, serving his country in Korea. Upon his return, Arthur began on Jaffrey's Police Department in 1955. After successfully completing courses conducted by the N.H. State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Arthur Rivard was Jaffrey's Police Chief from 1965 to 1982. He continued to be a part-time Deputy Sheriff for Cheshire County until 1992, and was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council #819 in Keene, NH.



In addition to his wife of 53 years, Rosemary (Lewandowski) Rivard of Jaffrey, he is survived by his daughter Kathleen M. Rivard of Merrimack.



Services will be private for the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to a .



To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit





Former Police Chief Arthur Henry Rivard, 89, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital on February 20, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was born in Allenstown, NH on May 30, 1929 the son of Arthur and Mathilda (Fanny) Rivard.Raised in Jaffrey, Arthur was first and foremost a wonderful family man. A graduate of Conant High School, he joined the Army in 1951, serving his country in Korea. Upon his return, Arthur began on Jaffrey's Police Department in 1955. After successfully completing courses conducted by the N.H. State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Arthur Rivard was Jaffrey's Police Chief from 1965 to 1982. He continued to be a part-time Deputy Sheriff for Cheshire County until 1992, and was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council #819 in Keene, NH.In addition to his wife of 53 years, Rosemary (Lewandowski) Rivard of Jaffrey, he is survived by his daughter Kathleen M. Rivard of Merrimack.Services will be private for the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to a .To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Jellison Funeral Home

25 Concord Street

Peterborough , NH 03458

(603) 924-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations