Arthur J. Lienhardt, Jr., 95, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
'Artie' was born in Manhattan, NY on April 4, 1925, son of the late Arthur and Mary (Ponczek) Lienhardt, Sr. Arthur was also affectionately known in his family as "Sunny" because of his pleasant personality.
After High School Artie enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served on an Aircraft Carrier in the South Pacific. He was present when the US set off its first atomic bomb at the Bikini Islands in 1945.
After being honorably discharged from the Army Artie attended The New York Institute of Technology where he earned certificates in Refrigeration and Electronics. Artie retired at the age of 83 from Filtrine Manufacturing Co. of Keene in 2008, where he had worked for over 50 years.
Artie was a member of the Keene Cheshiremen for many years. Artie and Maria especially enjoyed singing and dancing together and had been active members of the Keene Moose Lodge. More recently,
Artie regularly attended Monadnock Adult Care Center where he was greatly loved by staff and the other guests. He was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey.
Artie was predeceased in 2010 by his beloved wife, Maria Charlotte Raphael. They had been happily married for 47 years. His sisters, Helen Lienhardt Iwinski, and Elizabeth Lienhardt Barry, also died earlier.
Arthur is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Kennard F. and Virginia Lienhardt of Dover, NJ, as well as several nieces & nephews.
Per Artie's request there will be no visiting hours.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 by Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey. Social distancing with masks will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Artie's memory can be made to Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Artie's family, please visit www. cournoyerfh.com