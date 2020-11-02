1/1
Arthur J. Lienhardt Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur J. Lienhardt, Jr., 95, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

'Artie' was born in Manhattan, NY on April 4, 1925, son of the late Arthur and Mary (Ponczek) Lienhardt, Sr. Arthur was also affectionately known in his family as "Sunny" because of his pleasant personality.

After High School Artie enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served on an Aircraft Carrier in the South Pacific. He was present when the US set off its first atomic bomb at the Bikini Islands in 1945.

After being honorably discharged from the Army Artie attended The New York Institute of Technology where he earned certificates in Refrigeration and Electronics. Artie retired at the age of 83 from Filtrine Manufacturing Co. of Keene in 2008, where he had worked for over 50 years.

Artie was a member of the Keene Cheshiremen for many years. Artie and Maria especially enjoyed singing and dancing together and had been active members of the Keene Moose Lodge. More recently,

Artie regularly attended Monadnock Adult Care Center where he was greatly loved by staff and the other guests. He was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey.

Artie was predeceased in 2010 by his beloved wife, Maria Charlotte Raphael. They had been happily married for 47 years. His sisters, Helen Lienhardt Iwinski, and Elizabeth Lienhardt Barry, also died earlier.

Arthur is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Kennard F. and Virginia Lienhardt of Dover, NJ, as well as several nieces & nephews.

Per Artie's request there will be no visiting hours.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 by Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey. Social distancing with masks will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Artie's memory can be made to Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.

To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Artie's family, please visit www. cournoyerfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved