Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dupont Funeral Home 25 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860)-582-8129 Send Flowers Obituary





He was a devout catholic, attending mass three times a week until recently, when his health prevented it. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and ran the yearly blood drive. He also served lunch daily to the seniors at his local senior center. He cared deeply for others and was always the first to gather food, clothes or money for families less fortunate.



In addition to his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Catherine "Kitty" (Palaia) Brasley and a son, Gary Brasley, his brother Harold Brasley and his wife, Winifred, and a sister Mary Mansfield and her husband, David. His surviving children are Kathleen Fletcher of Harwinton, CT and her husband, Robert; Keith Brasley of New Hartford, CT and his wife, Janice; Ann Marie DelGiudice of Bristol, CT and her husband, David; and Wendy Putnam of Peterborough, NH and her husband, Tony. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Nathan Fletcher and his wife, Michele, Kevin Fletcher and his wife, Elizabeth, Shallon Brasley and her husband, Jared Mills, Nicholas DelGiudice and his wife, Lindsay, Leah DelGiudice, Eric Brasley, Jonathan Brasley and Kathryn Brasley; one great grandchild, Mary Charlotte Fletcher and a large extended family including many nieces and nephews.



Those who wish to remember Arthur in a special way may make gifts in his memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Main St, Jaffrey, NH 03452. A service of remembrance will be held at a future date. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting

Arthur John Brasley, 92, formerly of Bristol, CT and Rindge, NH died peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Arthur and Mary Brasley. Arthur attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and the Bristol High School. He received a college degree from Wards School of Engineering in Hartford, CT and later had a career as a manufacturing engineer at various companies in CT and NH. Arthur loved living on Pool Pond in NH and referred to it as God's country. He and Kitty spent many days sitting by the lake surrounded by family and friends.He was a devout catholic, attending mass three times a week until recently, when his health prevented it. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and ran the yearly blood drive. He also served lunch daily to the seniors at his local senior center. He cared deeply for others and was always the first to gather food, clothes or money for families less fortunate.In addition to his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Catherine "Kitty" (Palaia) Brasley and a son, Gary Brasley, his brother Harold Brasley and his wife, Winifred, and a sister Mary Mansfield and her husband, David. His surviving children are Kathleen Fletcher of Harwinton, CT and her husband, Robert; Keith Brasley of New Hartford, CT and his wife, Janice; Ann Marie DelGiudice of Bristol, CT and her husband, David; and Wendy Putnam of Peterborough, NH and her husband, Tony. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Nathan Fletcher and his wife, Michele, Kevin Fletcher and his wife, Elizabeth, Shallon Brasley and her husband, Jared Mills, Nicholas DelGiudice and his wife, Lindsay, Leah DelGiudice, Eric Brasley, Jonathan Brasley and Kathryn Brasley; one great grandchild, Mary Charlotte Fletcher and a large extended family including many nieces and nephews.Those who wish to remember Arthur in a special way may make gifts in his memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Main St, Jaffrey, NH 03452. A service of remembrance will be held at a future date. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close