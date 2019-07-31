Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur L. Pendleton. View Sign Service Information Miles Funeral Home 1158 Main St Holden , MA 01520 (508)-829-4434 Send Flowers Obituary

- Barre, MA/Temple, NH - Arthur L. Pendleton, 97, died at home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born in Barre, MA on May 23, 1922. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Pendleton; his daughters, Anne Pendleton and Mary Hamilton; and his sons, Scot Pendleton and Thomas Heikkila.



The following story was shared by Arthur's close friend, Alan Gauvin and truly describes Arthur's character;



"About a week ago I lost a very good friend, Mentor and Hero. If you spent any time at the shop you knew Arthur. He was truly the real deal. When they talk about Badass World War II Marine Vets... He was it. But he never acknowledged it. He never boasted and as he always said "The real hero's never came home". I spent countless hours listening to his life experiences from landing at Guadalcanal to running a hamburger stand. Motorcycle racing to rebuilding his father's log cabin. I always called him the real Forrest Gump. I will forever be grateful to him for getting me back interested in motorcycles and was beside me when I bought mine. Nobody ever had anything bad to say about him and he could walk up and talk to someone whether they were a nun or a Hells Angel and they would be laughing with him in minutes.



I'm going to miss the hell out of you Art and I am a better man for having met you . I read this quote online and I feel it fits.



"Someday, with your breath ebbing, your strength fading, your sight dimming, what you have will be meaningless... But what you've done... what you've done... will be priceless!"



You did it all and left a lasting legacy. I Love you buddy and riding will never be the same without you. "Semper Fi Devildog"



A graveside service honoring and celebrating Arthur's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Glenn Valley Cemetery, Valley Road, Barre, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.





